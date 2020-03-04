|
|
Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at the age of 77 years. Beloved dad of Michael and his wife Sheri. Cherished grandpa of Madison and Noah. A special thank-you to all the doctors and nurses in the R.S. McLaughlin Cancer Centre for all their caring support. Friends may call at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME Oshawa for a memorial visitation on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Memorial donations are appreciated to the R.S. McLaughlin Cancer Centre Durham. Online condolences can be made at www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 4, 2020