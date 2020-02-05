|
|
With heavy hearts, the family of Klaus Nielsen announce his sudden passing on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Proud and loving father to Adam Nielsen (Jackie McArthur) and Jen Nielsen (Jeff McDonald). Adored grampa to Aidan, Jaxson and Jase. Klaus is survived by his brother Peder (Debbie) Nielsen and sister Eva Anderson. He will be sadly missed by his extended family, close friend June Sully, Gail Nielsen and his countless friends. Every Sunday Klaus could be found playing hockey, if not playing then he was watching his Maple Leafs! Klaus loved all things rock and roll and was one of those guys who could do just about anything! His greatest passion in life was his beloved grandsons, family really was the most important thing! A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 2 - 5 p.m. at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street, Bowmanville. There will be words of remembrance shared at 3 p.m. Memorial Donations may be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation or Jumpstart. For online condolences please visit www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 5, 2020