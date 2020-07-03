Klaus TROELITZSCH

(1934 - 2020) It is with great sadness the family announce that Klaus passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side, in his 86th year. Klaus was the beloved husband of Inge for over 58 years. Proud father of Patricia (Brian), Barbara (Dennis) and the late Carsten. Cherished Opa of Alexander (Zina), Katrina, Andrew, Emily (Simon) and Kirsten. Dear brother of Rotraud Schaar and loving uncle of Kai Schaar. Special Father A smile for all and a heart of gold One of the best this world could hold Never selfish, always kind A beautiful memory left behind Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, P.O. Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in memory of Klaus would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca