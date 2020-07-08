1/1
Krešimir "Chris" BAJICH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Krešimir's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on Sunday June 28th, 2020 in his 55th year. Chris leaves behind his mother Blazenka Bajich (Keith) and his sister, Marina Lawrence (David). Predeceased by his brother Darko Bajich (Vickie). Lovingly remembered by his nieces Emily Lawrence and Katherine Lawrence. Chris will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. A funeral service was held on Wednesday July 8th, 2020 at 11am at Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment took place at Resurrection Cemetery. For online condolences please visit armstrongfh.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved