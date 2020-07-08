Passed away on Sunday June 28th, 2020 in his 55th year. Chris leaves behind his mother Blazenka Bajich (Keith) and his sister, Marina Lawrence (David). Predeceased by his brother Darko Bajich (Vickie). Lovingly remembered by his nieces Emily Lawrence and Katherine Lawrence. Chris will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. A funeral service was held on Wednesday July 8th, 2020 at 11am at Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment took place at Resurrection Cemetery. For online condolences please visit armstrongfh.ca