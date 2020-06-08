Peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Oshawa at the age of 42. Loving partner of Raymond. Proud father to Eric and Samantha. Cherished son to Susan and Jim Rogers and James Keys. Dear brother of Rebecca Bryan (Nick). Uncle to Cole, Nolan and Wyatt. Nephew to Nora Symington (Morton) and cousins to Danielle and Nicole (Scott) Josh and Luke. Kris will be fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles and cousins from the Rogers family, his extended family and many friends. Cremation to take place. A private family graveside to be held. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Lakeridge Health Foundation - Mental Health would be appreciated. Online condolence may be made at mountlawn.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 8, 2020.