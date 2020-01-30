|
Another year without you, that's 7 years gone by Another year of wondering, for the reason why Could I have another moment, another kiss, a smile One more chance to talk to you Or just sit with you a while Of all the gifts in life, however great or small To have you as a daughter Was the greatest gift of all A silent thought, a secret tear Keeps your memory ever near Death leaves a heartache no one could ever heal Love leaves a memory No one can ever steal. Until the day we meet again Love, Mom, Dad, Kyle, Carissa
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 30, 2020