Courtice Funeral Chapel
1587 Highway #2
Courtice, ON L1E2R7
(905) 432-8484
More Obituaries for Ksenia LIPSKI-TELEGIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ksenia LIPSKI-TELEGIN

Passed on peacefully to be in the presence of her Lord on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in her 94 year. Predeceased by her husbands Stanley Lipski and Nikolai Telegin. Loving mother of Christine Hauber (Craig), Victor Lipski (Alison), Elaine Lipski (Gordon), Stephen Lipski (Shelley). Cherished Babushka of 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Visitation will be held at COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway #2 (905-432-8484) on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Bowmanville Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Hospital for Sick Children. Online condolences may be placed at www.courticefuneralchapel.com
