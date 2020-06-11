Kurt GELDER
Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Tuesday June 2, 2020 in his 86th year. Kurt, beloved husband of Jean. Loved stepfather of June (Joel) Walsh. Dear grandfather of Thomas, Austen and Jack. Loving brother of Crystal (Larry) Scott. As per Kurt's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place. Special thanks to the R.S. McLaughlin Regional Cancer Centre and ICU at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Donations to the Leukemia Society would be gratefully appreciated. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 11, 2020.
