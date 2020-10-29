Of Oshawa, It Is with great sadness we announce the passing of Kurt at the Trenton Memorial Hospital on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband to Hildegard Pflanzer. Dear father of Hans-Peter (Peggy) Pflanzer of Little Britain, Ont., Siegfried (Sharon) Pflanzer of Oshawa and Gabriela Thomas (Mike) of Quinte West. Pre-deceased by his siblings Emil (late Anna Marie), and Ruth Toth (late Steve). He is remembered by many extended family in Germany. Kurt will be missed by his grandchildren; Joel, Robert, Christa, Tyler, Lori and many great-grandchildren. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements in the care of the Rushnell Funeral Centre, 60 Division St., Trenton (613-392-2111). If desired, donations to the Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation in Kurt's memory would be greatly appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.rushnellfamilyservices.com