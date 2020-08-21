1/1
Laila Foyn SATRE
1924-11-20 - 2020-08-18
We are saddened by the passing, at home, of my mom, Laila in her 96th year. Laila was born in Larvik, Norway to Thora and Captain Alf Foyn. She is predeceased by her husband Helge and sister Alfhild. Survived by daughter Tone Reid, husband Lee, and grandchildren Erik and Kristin. She and Helge immigrated to Canada in 1953, after deciding not to move to Kenya (too many snakes, she said). Prior to moving to Uxbridge, both Laila and Helge were active in the Claremont Lions Club. Both became presidents of that club, Laila being the first female one. They travelled extensively. However, when at home, her door was always open and offering coffee and treats to guests. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). If desired memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca.

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
