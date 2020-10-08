Larry DEWELL

Passed away at Lakeridge Health Port Perry on Monday, October 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Johns). Dear father of Debbie Brennan (Harold) and Rod Dewell. Loving grandpa of Elizabeth Lowe (Cody), Anne, Mark, Matthew and Chanel. Dear brother of the late Lou Dewell and Gert Davey. A Private Service will be held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville on Friday, October 9th. Interment Bowmanville Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to The Cancer Society
