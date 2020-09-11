1/1
Larry Donald BROWN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 6, 2020 while at the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital. Larry, at the age of 82, was the beloved husband of Myrtle, for 64 years. Loving father of Cindy Lehman (the late Gord) and Donald Brown. Cherished grandfather of Tammi Brown, Keith Lehman (Christy), Michael Lehman and Shawn Brown; great-grandfather of Avery, Lucas, Hendrik, Nash, Alexus, Skylar, Pheonix and Seth. Larry is survived by his brothers Robert and Gerald (Betty), and sister Joan Shambrook (the late Ron). The family wishes to thank the Nurses and Doctors at the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital for their care and compassion during this time. In keeping with Larry's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no formal service at this time. If desired, memorial donations to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital would be appreciated family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). Online condolence can be made at www.lowandlow.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Low & Low Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved