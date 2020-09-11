Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 6, 2020 while at the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital. Larry, at the age of 82, was the beloved husband of Myrtle, for 64 years. Loving father of Cindy Lehman (the late Gord) and Donald Brown. Cherished grandfather of Tammi Brown, Keith Lehman (Christy), Michael Lehman and Shawn Brown; great-grandfather of Avery, Lucas, Hendrik, Nash, Alexus, Skylar, Pheonix and Seth. Larry is survived by his brothers Robert and Gerald (Betty), and sister Joan Shambrook (the late Ron). The family wishes to thank the Nurses and Doctors at the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital for their care and compassion during this time. In keeping with Larry's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no formal service at this time. If desired, memorial donations to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital would be appreciated family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). Online condolence can be made at www.lowandlow.ca