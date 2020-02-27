|
|
Passed away suddenly at home, surrounded by his family, on the evening of Sunday, February 16th at the age of 74. Predeceased by his son Marc, and his brother Ron. Loving, devoted husband of nearly 54 years of Nancy Woodcock. He lives on through his sons Scott and Greg. Absolute world's greatest papa to Cassandra and Madison, and elated grandpa-to-be to Munchkin Woodcock (not yet named). Larry worked tirelessly in his younger days to provide a stable, loving home for his family to grow. Later in life, his natural tendency to care for others drew him to his work with St John's Ambulance. In retirement, he loved travelling and cruising through Europe and the Caribbean. Fondly remembered by all as a devoted family man with strong personal and political beliefs, whose sense of humor and infectious love of life couldn't help but make you smile. Dearly loved by all whose lives he touched, he will be so very deeply missed. Until we all meet again.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 27, 2020