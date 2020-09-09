Peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Friday, September 4, 2020. Laura, in her 38th year. Beloved wife of Nick Doyle. Cherished mother of Eric, Aidan and Bella Doyle. Loving daughter of Deborah and Gary McKinley of Courtice. Dear sister of Scott Patterson and wife Stephanie Fowlow of Saint John NB; mourned by nephew Jude Patterson and mother Jill Anderson. Due to the pandemic, a mask/facial covering is mandatory. A visitation by invitation will be held at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. A funeral service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 300 Rossland Rd. E. (at Ritson Rd. N.), Oshawa on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment to follow. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com
