Peacefully on May 21, due to natural causes, Laura left us. She will be reunited with her beloved husband Joseph (Hank) and her loving sister Sylvia (Tillie). Missing her terribly are daughter Jane Lloyd (Fred), grandsons Brian (Jen) and Brad, great-grandsons Ben and Patrick and nephews Dan Fournier (Linda) and John Lefaive (Elaine). She will be sorely missed by her cherished friends the Vodden and McCarten families. Laura was a very active member of St. Gertrude's Parish over the years and was a longtime member of the C.W.L for over 50 years, and spent many hours volunteering for various organizations in Oshawa. Due to COVID-19 a graveside service will be held. Memorial donations to CNIB or Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated and can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic we encourage relatives and friends to express their sympathies and condolences online at makfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 25, 2020.