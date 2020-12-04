1/
Lawrence Michael McLean
1954 - 2020
January 22, 1954 - December 2, 2020 After a courageous and short battle, Larry passed away on December 2, 2020 in his 67th year. He leaves behind Linda of 31 years. Proud father and father-in-law to Katie and Robert Van Gemeren. Devoted son of Ruth and the late Kenneth. Loving brother of the late Glendora (Gord), the late Colleen, David (the late Jackie, Kim), Danny (Mary) and Kelly (Jim). Son-in-law of Giuliana and the late Emilio. Brother-in-law to Rita, Mary and Teresa (Eric). He will be dearly missed by many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Larry was a die-hard Leafs, Patriots, Red Blacks and Blue Jays fan. He was also an avid Golfer. In accordance with Larry's wishes, cremation has taken place and arrangements are entrusted with the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME. A Celebration of Life will be announced in due time. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
