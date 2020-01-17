Home

Peacefully, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at his residence in Port Perry, at age 100. Lawrence Malcolm of Port Perry and formerly of Nestleton, beloved husband of the late Gwen (nee Brooks). Loved father of Gail Malcolm of Port Perry, Bonnie Bilton of Elgin, Glenn Malcolm and his wife Cynthia of Woodstock, Barry Malcolm and his wife Joan of Scotland, ON, David Malcolm and his wife Joanne of Nestleton, Dennis Malcolm and his wife Laina of Port Perry, and Laurie Wells of New Zealand. He will be missed by his 23 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and his nieces and nephews. Dear brother of Neil Malcolm (deceased) and Jean Millet. The Family of Lawrence Malcolm will receive friends at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) on Sunday, January 19th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. A Service to celebrate his life will be held in the Chapel on Monday, January 20th at 11 a.m. Interment Cartwright Union Cemetery, Blackstock. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the . Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 17, 2020
