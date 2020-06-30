The family of Lawrence Wm. John Avery sadly announce his passing at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston, Ontario on June 22, 2020. Beloved husband and soulmate of Berta (Higgon) for 55 years. Loving father of Richard (Tammy) and Michelle Snowden (Mike). Cherished Papa of Wyatt Avery (Amanda), Morgan Avery and Charlotte Snowden. Loved son of the late Cyril and Gladys Avery. Brother of the late Joyce Johnson, the late Lloyd Avery, Joan Anderson (Larry), Helen Graveline (Murray) and Howard (Janet). Lawrence had a varied and interesting career history as a Durham Police Officer, Service Ontario agent for 35 years, and as a Justice of the Peace in Central East for 18 years before his retirement in 2016. He was also a proud hobby farmer raising herds of Angus cattle. He was so proud of his family and loved having family gatherings to catch up on family news and all that his grandchildren were doing. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.druryfuneralcentre.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.