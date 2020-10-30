1/
Leah Rose Marie Balsdon (Smith) McCONNELL
Passed away at her home with family by her side on October 28, 2020. Loving mother of Don Balsdon (Starr), Darlene Balsdon, Christine Ristich (Rick), and Doug Balsdon (Brenda). Cherished Grandmother to 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Predeceased by her husbands Roger McConnell and Garry Balsdon. Marie will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Special thanks to daughter Darlene for the care she provided over the last 2 years. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca Arrangements entrusted to McEachnie Funeral Home, 905-428-8488.

Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX
28 OLD KINGSTON RD
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
