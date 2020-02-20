Home

In Loving memory of a wonderful Wife, Mother & Grandmother Leanna Couch March 14, 1949 - February 22, 2018 Though her smile is gone forever And her hand we cannot touch Still we had so many memories, Of the one we loved so much, Her memory is our keepsake, With which we'll never part, God has her in His keeping, We have her in our heart. Lovingly remembered & sadly missed by husband Greg, children Dustin (Lisa) & Sarah, grandchildren Dalton, Tatyana & Nicholas
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 20, 2020
