Passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, October 22, 2020 with his wife by his side. Leo was a retired Tool and Die Maker at GM, where he worked for over 40 years. He was a very social man and enjoyed his time at the lawn bowling club, golfing, playing goaltender for Oldtimer hockey leagues, both in the Newcastle and Peterborough area, and he always enjoyed spending time with his family. Leo is loved and will be dearly missed by his wife of 57 years Nancy (nee Compton), his children Brad (Debbie), Shawna Badour (Brent) and Tracey Russell (Brian), his grandchildren Ryan and Dylan Kelly, Brittany and Justin Badour, and Breann and Cameron Russell, and his beloved fur friend Hanna, who was with him at the end. Cherished by his sister Carol VanMiddelkoop, brother-in-law and sister-in-law John & Lynne Compton, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Alice and Gilbert Kelly, brother Bob, and sister and husband Betty and Ken Clark. Special thanks to all EMT's who responded and tried to save Leo for us. A private family service will take place on Monday, October 26, 2020 at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, Bobcaygeon. Cremation. If desired, donations can be made in Leo's memory to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Canada. Donations may be made and/ or condolences shared by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705.738.3222.