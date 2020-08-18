Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in Palliative Care, on February 6, 2020 in his 85 th year. Beloved husband of Helen, of 63 years, and devoted father of Sharon (Steve), Gail (Kerry), preceded by Heather (Greg). Loving grandfather of Amy, Shannon (Mike), Marcus (Candace), Ashley (Darryl), Daryl (Urszula). Cherished great-grandfather of Samantha, Brooklynn, Myiah, Jacob, Gabriel, Maxwell and preceded by Gracen. Loving brother of Doreen (the late William), Louise (Rob). Preceded by his parents William and Elizabeth and brother Jim. Fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews in Ireland and Canada. A retiree of Dupont of Canada, Whitby. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support. Thank you to CCAC Ajax, and the PSW'S and nursing staff at Ajax Pickering Hospital. A heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff in Palliative Care, Oshawa, and a special thank you to NK and Ju-El for compassionately caring for Leonard during his illness. Cremation has taken place. The family will be holding a private celebration to honour Leonard's life. In lieu of donations, it was Leonard's wish that you plant something in your garden.



