Passed away at Traditions of Durham on September 12, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Beloved husband of Geraldine McBain. Dear father of Gary and Suzanne McBain. Cherished "Poppa" of Bryce (Jodi) and Denise (Percy) and great-grandfather of Leah MacKenzie, Carly Madison, Ella Grace, Cooper Joseph, Samuel Macrae, James Gordon and Gabrielle Renee. At Len's request no visitation or funeral service will be held. Interment will take place at Bowmanville Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to The Canadian Red Cross Society. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com