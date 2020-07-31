1/1
Leopold ZYLKA
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Blanche. Loving father of Richard (Gillian), Edward (Joan) and Diane. Cherished grandfather of James, Philip, Stephen, Rachel (Stewart), the late Julie, Andrew, Genevieve and Dane and great-grandfather of Charlie and Reggie. Due to the restrictions for COVID19, a Private Family Service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca We are so sad that we have lost such a great man today. All of those who knew Leo, admired and looked up to him. He was intelligent, strong, determined, and so loved and respected by everyone - especially his family. We feel so privileged to have had so many wonderful years with him. Leo was as brave as they come. He survived the Nazis for 4 years in a labour camp. After moving to Canada as a young man, he used his skills and ingenuity to learn how to build his own homes and a beautiful cottage. He was a master carpenter who made his own furniture, all self-taught. He grew his own food and had the most glorious gardens and root cellar (he even saved seeds of his most prized vegetables to grow the following years). He was the kind of determined man that insisted on waterskiing in his 80's - he had an appetite for life, he loved food, he was a man of his word, and held everyone to the highest standards. He was fiercely loyal and loved Blanche (Babcia) every day of the 69 years they were together - Leo and Blanche could light up the dance floor in their hayday! Leo brought us together and was the cornerstone of our family. He was our rock. We know you are watching over us and we will use the tools you gave us all to get the most out of life. Leo, Dad, Dziadziu - you were a hell of a man, and will be so missed.


Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
