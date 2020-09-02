Peacefully, on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her home in Port Perry, with her family by her side, at age 57. Lesia (nee Hall) beloved wife of Trevor Chandler. Loving mother of Trevor Jr. and his wife Sacha of Little Britain, and Katie and her husband James Heeley of Lindsay. Loved grandmother of Anna, Emma, and Hunter. Daughter of Joyce and the late Doug Hall. Dear sister of Debbie and her husband Rick Baker of Hamilton, and Cindy Cameron of Oshawa. Will be missed by her nieces and nephews, and her Port Perry Baptist Church Family. The family of Lesia Chandler will received friends at the Port Perry Baptist Church, 2210 Highway 7A, Port Perry, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 6:30 - 9:00 p.m. A Service to Celebrate the life of Lesia will be held at the Church, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Clements officiating. In accordance with the directives provided by the Bereavement Authority of Ontario please contact the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) to schedule your visitation appointment or your attendance at the Funeral. Wearing of masks or face coverings, by everyone is mandatory. Interment Prince Albert Pine Grove Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Port Perry Baptist Church. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com