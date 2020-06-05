MATTISON, Lesley Anne Peacefully, following a lengthy illness, at home with her loving family at her side on Monday, June 1, 2020 in her 52nd year. Beloved wife to Craig for 14 amazing years. Loving mom to Samantha. Devoted daughter to Mary Anne and the late Peter Pindred (2018). Cherished sister to Laurie (Peter Tripp) and Paul Pindred and sister-in-law Amy (Dan Cappuccitti) and Leslie Matthews. Lesley will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends as well as Rosie and Pekoe. Our family extends a heartfelt thank you to Robert for his care and compassion. As an expression of sympathy donations to the Sick Kids Foundation - PICU will be appreciated by our family. Arrangements entrusted to the COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway #2, Courtice (905-432-8484). Condolences - www.courticefuneralchapel.com "Always the last to leave the party - Lesley will be missed"
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 5, 2020.