It is with a sad heart that we must announce the passing of Lesley Lamb. Complications of cancer took her away far sooner than we would have liked but we are comforted that her pain is over. She is survived by her husband Darren Reid, her father Ralph Lamb and her "son" German Sheppard Wilson. She has had a profound impact on Ian Kelly and Craig Ross who are like the "son's" she never had. She will be greatly missed by everyone she ever crossed paths with. From a Father to a Daughter: The path from here is shorter now When someone leads the way Our girl has finished the trip she started A few short years ago She was a joy and thrill for Everyone to know Why does the loss of one so sweet Bring tears to young and old The life she shed was hard to bare She never said goodbye She never knew how things would fare Only God, alone, knows why.



