1/1
Lesley Joan LAMB
1966-05-17 - 2020-08-05
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with a sad heart that we must announce the passing of Lesley Lamb. Complications of cancer took her away far sooner than we would have liked but we are comforted that her pain is over. She is survived by her husband Darren Reid, her father Ralph Lamb and her "son" German Sheppard Wilson. She has had a profound impact on Ian Kelly and Craig Ross who are like the "son's" she never had. She will be greatly missed by everyone she ever crossed paths with. From a Father to a Daughter: The path from here is shorter now When someone leads the way Our girl has finished the trip she started A few short years ago She was a joy and thrill for Everyone to know Why does the loss of one so sweet Bring tears to young and old The life she shed was hard to bare She never said goodbye She never knew how things would fare Only God, alone, knows why.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Chapel Ltd.
4 Division Street
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z1
(905) 623-5480
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morris Funeral Chapel Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved