Age 54 of Toronto passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto. Leslie was much loved by her partner Andrew Kowbuz, Toronto ON. Born in Truro, NS she was a daughter of and will be sadly missed by her parents Harold and Mabel (Johnson) Barnard, Whitby, ON.; sister Kara, Halifax; brother Chris (Maureen), England; nieces Emily, Edmonton, AB and Katie, England; many Aunts, Uncles, cousins and special friends Robbi and Mark. She loved her four legged furry friends Harley, Bentley and Delilah, they brought her so much joy. Leslie loved to travel and during her working career with CIBC and Price Waterhouse Coopers she was able to travel and see lots while working in Russia, Germany, England, Columbia and Mexico. As per Leslie's request there will be no visitation or funeral service. A family memorial will be held in Halifax in the summer of 2021. Cremation has taken place under the direction of T.K. Barnard Funeral Home, Lower Sackville, NS. Online condolences may be made to tkbarnardfuneralhome.ca