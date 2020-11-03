1/1
Leslie Anne BARNARD
1966-07-19 - 2020-10-29
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 54 of Toronto passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto. Leslie was much loved by her partner Andrew Kowbuz, Toronto ON. Born in Truro, NS she was a daughter of and will be sadly missed by her parents Harold and Mabel (Johnson) Barnard, Whitby, ON.; sister Kara, Halifax; brother Chris (Maureen), England; nieces Emily, Edmonton, AB and Katie, England; many Aunts, Uncles, cousins and special friends Robbi and Mark. She loved her four legged furry friends Harley, Bentley and Delilah, they brought her so much joy. Leslie loved to travel and during her working career with CIBC and Price Waterhouse Coopers she was able to travel and see lots while working in Russia, Germany, England, Columbia and Mexico. As per Leslie's request there will be no visitation or funeral service. A family memorial will be held in Halifax in the summer of 2021. Cremation has taken place under the direction of T.K. Barnard Funeral Home, Lower Sackville, NS. Online condolences may be made to tkbarnardfuneralhome.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved