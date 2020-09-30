Passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020. Her family was grateful that she was able to be at home, comfortable and surrounded by love. Leslie was a kind, gracious, loving person with a warm smile and a ready laugh who always thought of others before herself. She always looked forward to getting together with family and friends and, in the summer months, many of these events took place at the family cottage, a place she loved deeply. She enjoyed nature, loved a good sunset, was an accomplished swimmer, and the screened porch was a favourite place to read a good book and enjoy good company. She will be deeply missed by Andy (her husband of 37 years), her sons Matthew and Andrew, her father Allan, her brother Bob, her sisters Laurie (Travis) and Karen (Jan), and nephew Connor. Also, by Chris, Debbie, Pat, Jack, Laurie, mother-in-law Lois and extended family and friends. We would like to thank Dr. Zalewski, Dr. Iqbal, Nurse Kelly and the staff at the Durham Regional Cancer Centre for their warmth and compassion. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Simcoe Hall Settlement House or another charity close to your heart. A celebration of life will be arranged when circumstances make it possible.



