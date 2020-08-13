1/1
Leslie "Barry" Simon
1951-09-17 - 2020-07-28
It is with great sadness we announce the death of Barry Simon on July 28, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. Barry passed away at his home in North Bay, Ont., with his wife, son and daughter-in-law by his side. Barry was born and raised in Oshawa, Ont. and is predeceased by his parents, Robert Simon and Lyda Simon. He leaves behind his devoted wife Rose-Marie (Novak) and beloved son Matthew (Christine). He will be greatly missed by his sister, Bonnie Cornish (Jim), brothers, Robert Simon (Liz), Kerry Simon, and cousin Edward Wright (Colleen). He will also be missed by all his nieces and nephews and their families. Cremation has taken place at McGuinty Funeral Home in North Bay. Friends and family are welcome to leave condolences online at www.mcguintyfuneralhome.com

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McGuinty Funeral Home - North Bay
591 Cassells Street
North Bay, ON P1B 3Z8
1-705-472-8520
