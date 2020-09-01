Leslie TOKER

Passed peacefully on Sunday, August 30th, with family by his side, at Regency Manor Port Hope at the age of 94. Much loved husband to Muriel for 73 years. Beloved father of Leslie (Ann) and David (Sue). Cherished pop of Joy (Brad), Steven (Jackie) Michael, and Shawn. Dear great-pop of Samantha, Shelby, Jacob, Nicholas, Tyson, Bailey, Bronson, Tyson and Dawson. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Regency Manor - Port Hope for their care and compassion. Cremation will take place with a private family service. If so desired, donations may be made to Regency Manor - Port Hope, or a charity of your choice
. Cheques made out to "The Resident Council" would be greatly appreciated.