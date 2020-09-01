1/2
Leslie TOKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed peacefully on Sunday, August 30th, with family by his side, at Regency Manor Port Hope at the age of 94. Much loved husband to Muriel for 73 years. Beloved father of Leslie (Ann) and David (Sue). Cherished pop of Joy (Brad), Steven (Jackie) Michael, and Shawn. Dear great-pop of Samantha, Shelby, Jacob, Nicholas, Tyson, Bailey, Bronson, Tyson and Dawson. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Regency Manor - Port Hope for their care and compassion. Cremation will take place with a private family service. If so desired, donations may be made to Regency Manor - Port Hope, or a charity of your choice. Cheques made out to "The Resident Council" would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved