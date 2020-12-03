1/1
Lester Frank BAYLIS
November 29, 1937 - November 23, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family announce the peaceful passing of Lester Frank Baylis on November 23, 2020 with family by his side at the age of 82. Lester leaves behind his wife Audrey (Tiffin), of 58 years, loving father of Dianne (Mike Pelletier), Sharon (Steve Albers) and Carl (Donna Blair). Proud grandpa of Darrell (Nikki), Laura (Dylan), Kyle, Alexandra and Stephen. Caring brother of Helen (Bill Cressman) and predeceased by his mother and father Harold and Irene(Spofford), Sister Isobel (Les McLeod) and brother Jim. Lester was a farmer on the 12th concession for 35 years, then moved to town and built a new home on Cragg Rd. He was employed by Rick Trotter Construction for over 10 years. Recently he retired his Baylis Farm Supply business of 20 years. Lester was a devoted husband, wonderful father and a very proud grandfather respected and loved by his family. Lester was a community minded man who was proud to call Greenbank his home. Lester and Audrey loved road trips both short or long in their retirement. This year would have been their 15th trip to Whitehorse but due to Covid it was not possible. They drove all around Alaska once, Dawson City and Chicken USA three times and Inuvik once. Lester always had a jigsaw puzzle on the go and he never passed a Tim Horton's without stopping in. Lester will be missed by his family and many friends. A private family interment will take place at the Greenbank Bethel Cemetery. Donations to the Greenbank United Church or the Greenbank United Cemeteries would be appreciated.

Published in Durham Region News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
