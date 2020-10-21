1/2
Letizia Valic
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa in her 100th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Dominic (1981) and loving daughter Ausiliatrice (1985). Loving mother of daughter Maria (Joe), son Dominic (Angela), and son Joe. Dear grandmother to Veronika (Paul), Darja, Jessica, and Matthew. Great-grandmother to Nephele, Maja, Kaitlin, and Teagan. Letizia immigrated to Canada from Unije, Croatia (in the former Yugoslavia) in 1960. She hoped to build a better life for herself and her family. Letizia was an accomplished seamstress. Her sewing skills led to employment at Chrysler Ajax Trim plant. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Church on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by private entombment at Resurrection Mausoleum. Please register for the service at www.armstrongfh.ca or by calling 905-433-4711. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Cross Church or a charity of choice. Donations and condolences may be made through www.armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 21, 2020.
