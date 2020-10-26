Lilian Cartwright

Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on October 23, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Horace Cartwright for 63 years. Cherished mother of Greg and his wife Diane and Kathleen White and her husband Edwin. Loving grandmother of Michael (Tracy), Robert (Ashley) and Andrea. Loving great-grandmother of Anna, Leah, Reilly and Amelia. Lilian is survived by her brother Keith Stevens and family of England, sister-in-law June Cartwright and brother-in-law Geoff Cartwright (Sandy). Predeceased by brother-in-law Raymond, sister-in-law Patricia and sister-in-law Lynne. Lilian is fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews as well. Due to severe fragrance allergies, flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer/Dementia Society (Durham Region) or Lakeridge Health for palliative care. Special thanks to the staff at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on the F4 and G8 floors and a special thank you to all of Lilian's caregivers at the Court at Brooklin retirement home - especially Angela and her many dear PSW's for their care and compassion. Messages of condolence can be shared with the family by visiting barnesmemorialfunealhome.com
A private family service will be held.