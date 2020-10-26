1/1
Lilian Cartwright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lilian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on October 23, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Horace Cartwright for 63 years. Cherished mother of Greg and his wife Diane and Kathleen White and her husband Edwin. Loving grandmother of Michael (Tracy), Robert (Ashley) and Andrea. Loving great-grandmother of Anna, Leah, Reilly and Amelia. Lilian is survived by her brother Keith Stevens and family of England, sister-in-law June Cartwright and brother-in-law Geoff Cartwright (Sandy). Predeceased by brother-in-law Raymond, sister-in-law Patricia and sister-in-law Lynne. Lilian is fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews as well. Due to severe fragrance allergies, flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer/Dementia Society (Durham Region) or Lakeridge Health for palliative care. Special thanks to the staff at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on the F4 and G8 floors and a special thank you to all of Lilian's caregivers at the Court at Brooklin retirement home - especially Angela and her many dear PSW's for their care and compassion. Messages of condolence can be shared with the family by visiting barnesmemorialfunealhome.com A private family service will be held.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Memorial Funeral Home
5295 Thickson Road North
Whitby, ON L1M 1W9
(905) 655-3662
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnes Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved