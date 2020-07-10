Promoted to Glory on July 7, 2020 in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husbands Albert Bothwell and George Rudd; daughter Linda Wright and son John Bothwell. Survived by son Allan Bothwell and wife Cathy, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Cremation has taken place at Bernice's request. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to The Salvation Army, Bowmanville. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com