Lillian Duncan (nee Smith) Born April 30, 1945, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Fosterbrooke Long Term Care, at the age of 75. Loving mother of Annette Duncan. Cherished grandmother of Lily and Matthew. Predeceased by her husband Bill, her sons David and Jason, and her brother Len. Survived by her siblings Pat (Mary), Barry, Brenda (Keith), Linda (Alex), Ron (Elaine) and Allan. Lil was a caring, hard-working and loving person. She will be deeply missed by her family. Lil was cremated. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca