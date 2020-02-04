|
|
Passed away at home with her husband by her side on Monday, January 27th, 2020 at 76 years of age. Loving wife and soulmate to Paul for 40 years. Lillian will be sadly missed by her daughters Jeanette (Ken) and Jennifer (Rick). Survived by her brother Ken and Sister Donna. Dear Grandmother to Starr and Skye. Cherished Great-Grandmother to Liam, Makayla, Everly, Mason and Jamieson. Lillian will also be greatly missed by her many extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, Oshawa (905-721-1234) on Friday, February 7th from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Donations in memory of Lillian can be made to the Humane Society of Durham Region. Online condolences can be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 4, 2020