It is with heavy hearts and great sorrow that the family of the late Lily Rose Obrist announce her passing at Bowmanville Memorial Hospital on June 1, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of Fred for 68 wonderful years. Loving mother of Peter (Cathy), Michael, Robert (Sharon), Mark (Deborah), Christine (Bill), Louie, Brian (Janice). Beloved grandma of Craig (Unchong), Kellie (Tim), Lindsay (Heather), Sherry (Ryan), Lisa (Paul), Heather (Justin), Ashley (Jake), Brian (Justine), Michelle (Colin). Loving great grandma of (Emma, Elli & Ethan), (Grace & Oliver), (Julia, Callum & Finn), (Weston & Roman), (Eleanor, Adelaide & Audrey), (Mackenzie, Quinton & Dallas), (Grayson), (James & Carter). Lily will be lovingly remembered and missed by her many family and friends in Canada, US, Switzerland & Jamaica. She was an amazing woman who tirelessly balanced being a loving wife, nurturing mother/grandma and an invaluable asset to the family farm. Thank you to all the Doctors and Nurses at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville for their excellent care. Due to Covid-19 a private family service was held on Monday, June 8, 2020 followed by Interment at Bowmanville Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 18, 2020.