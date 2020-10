Passed away peacefully with her beloved husband Paul, by her side. Stepmother of Sean and Stephanie. Dear cousin of Kenny Dowle. Lovingly remembered by her sister-in-law's Judy, Donna and Bonnie and their families. Linda will be sadly missed by her pets Chewy and Rudy. As per Linda's request, cremation has taken place and there will not be a service. For condolences please visit armstrongfh.ca