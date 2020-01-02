|
STAFFEN, Linda J. (née Ross) September 11, 1960 - November 30, 2019 Peacefully at her home with her family by her side, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in her 60th year. Beloved wife and best friend of Scott for over 22 years. Loving mother of Mitchell, Cameron and Emma. Cherished daughter of Elaine and the late Ken Ross and daughter-in-law of the late Sheilia and Glen Staffen. Dear sister of Gary Ross and sister-in-law of the late Glen Staffen Jr, and of Ralph Staffen and Joe Staffen. Fondly remembered by her cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A Celebration of Linda's life will be held at Mill Run Golf Club, R.R.#1, 269 Durham Road 8, Uxbridge on Saturday, January 11, 2020 between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). Donations in Linda's memory to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital or the Odette Cancer Centre - Sunnybrook Hospital would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca.