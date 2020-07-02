We are saddened to share the passing of our mother; Linda Norma Orr Stevenson Perry, February 12, 1941 - June 21, 2020. She is survived by her children and their spouses Jerry (Kelly Parks), Ann-Marie Stevenson Bennett (Scott Clarke) and Lucinda "Cindy" (Joel Hinostroza). She is predeceased by both her first husband Clifford Stevenson, and her second husband Arthur Perry, along with two sisters Marie Baker and Mae Bodway. She leaves four beloved grandchildren Michael Lemus, Jennifer Stevenson, Jessie Stevenson and Carly Bennett. She also leaves behind six of nine siblings; Shirley Elmer, Larry, David, John "Sam", Edward, and Danny "Stirling" Orr along with many nieces and nephews. Further, she also leaves behind many loved ones of her second family, the Perry family. Mom was born in Eastern Ontario and lived on the dairy farm there until her family immigrated to upstate New York. She graduated from Copenhagen High School, New York and began nursing studies at Watertown Samaritan Hospital. She met Clifford and returned to Canada to marry. She completed her nursing studies at Branson Hospital in Toronto, Canada. Later, she also met Arthur through a church function. She was very involved in College Park Seventh Day Adventist Church in Oshawa Ontario, her home church for over 30 years, combining a busy nursing schedule with Sabath teaching, as well as serving in the dorcas and as a deaconess for many years. She worked hard and sacrificed a lot to provide opportunities for her children, grandchildren, and extended family. Due to COVID-19, her service(s) are being delayed. Funeral arrangements to follow. Her death will be celebrated both in Oshawa, ON and Watertown, NY. If interested in attending either service, please email kparks49@yahoo.com, and we will provide more information once it becomes available. A very special thanks to the staff at Cedarcroft, Warkworth Place, and The Bridge Hospice, for their kindness and care of Linda. In lieu of flowers we ask that you please consider making a donation to the Kingsway College Worthy Student Fund in Oshawa Ontario, or The Bridge Hospice in Warkworth Ontario. We pray that you may find healing with Jesus Christ as our loved one is only temporarily asleep. Please join us in saying Psalms 23. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca
She was very much loved.