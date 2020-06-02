Peacefully passed away at Markham Stouffville Hospital on May 29, 2020 in his 92nd year. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary. Devoted father of John (Donna), Donny (Judy), Ronny (Penny) and Bonny (Tom). Proud Grandad of Jessica, Steven, Katelyn, Lanny, Sarah, Emily, Ashley, Tyler, Michelle, Amanda and Kyle. Super proud Great Grandad of Ronan, Madison, Brooklin, Ryan, Adam, Hunter and Noah. Family and friend too many, he will be sadly missed. Due to the pandemic restrictions an immediate family only service and interment was held at Stouffville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 2, 2020.