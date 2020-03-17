|
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Lisa on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa in her 51st year. Loving mother of Adam. Cherished daughter of Leonard and Carolyn Joel. Dear sister of Len. Lisa will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Saturday, March 21st at 1:00 p.m. with visitation 1 hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 17, 2020