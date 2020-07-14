Lloyd Cowen

August 23, 1944 - July 11, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Lloyd on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 75. Lloyd was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife of almost 51 years, Betty Lou (nee Blais) and his two children Melissa (Steve) and Troy (Marnie) that will love and miss him everyday. Cherished Grandpa of Fionn, Cael, Kaia (deceased 2004), Lily, Mathew and Conor. Dear brother of Marie (Adrian) Whitfield, Marleen Lavallee and the late Arnold Cowen. Lloyd was also a very dear friend to Gus and his children Alexandra and Nik, whom he cared for like his own grandchildren. Lloyd will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews and friends. Lloyd was such a strong man and role model who always put his family first. His love and devotion to his family was unwavering. He was a wonderful father but was the ultimate Grandpa. Lloyd dearly loved his grandchildren. He would do anything for his grandkids from delivering timbits, donuts and ice cream treats, to just stopping by for a hug. He would do school drop offs, pick-ups, watch soccer, baseball and rugby, be the one-man audience for the bike or scooter show in the driveway, the road hockey referee, or the snowman maker. He would just sit and have long chats about anything they wanted to talk about. Lloyd will be remembered by his community of friends on Centre Street North for his beautiful gardens, giant caster bean plants, snow removal and always having a Tim Hortons cup or what he called "Liquid Gold" in hand. His involvement in the Whitby Girls' Softball Association as a coach, convenor and Umpire in Chief led to his many friendships and memories. His time working at Durham Center and D'Arcy Place also gave him lifelong friendships. As a wonderful father and husband and faithful friend to many, we look forward to celebrating Lloyd's life together once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Announcements will be sent out privately at that time, and posted on the Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery website. Donations in memory of Lloyd can be made to the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps and would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca
With love, Betty Lou, Melissa and Troy