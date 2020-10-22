(Member of the Rebeckah Lodge, Life long member of Columbus Community Church /UCW/and Choir) Passed away at the Wynfield on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 at the age of 85. Predeceased by her husband Murray (2012). Lois will be fondly remembered and deeply loved by nieces and nephews and their families as well as many cherished friends. Lois will be laid to rest beside her husband Murray at Bowmanville Cemetery on Saturday October 24th at 1:00 p.m. In memory of Lois memorial donations to Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. Lois' family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the team at Wynfield for their care and compassion as well as a genuine thank you to Donna Wilson for years of love and support. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 22, 2020.