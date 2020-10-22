1/1
Lois Evelyn Sanderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Member of the Rebeckah Lodge, Life long member of Columbus Community Church /UCW/and Choir) Passed away at the Wynfield on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 at the age of 85. Predeceased by her husband Murray (2012). Lois will be fondly remembered and deeply loved by nieces and nephews and their families as well as many cherished friends. Lois will be laid to rest beside her husband Murray at Bowmanville Cemetery on Saturday October 24th at 1:00 p.m. In memory of Lois memorial donations to Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. Lois' family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the team at Wynfield for their care and compassion as well as a genuine thank you to Donna Wilson for years of love and support. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Memorial Funeral Home
5295 Thickson Road North
Whitby, ON L1M 1W9
(905) 655-3662
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnes Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved