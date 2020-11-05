It is with great sadness that the family of Lois Gallant of Bancroft Ontario announce her peaceful passing at the Cenntenial Manor on Friday, October 23rd in her 90th year. Beloved wife to Joseph for almost 70 years. She will be sadly missed by her son Ron (Andrea) and her granddaughter Nikki (Jeff). Lois was predeceased by her parents Charles and Alice and her siblings, Ally, Sadie, Loretta, Dorothy, Wilfred, Jesse and Clara. Lois will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews and other family and friends. Funeral will take place at Neuman Family Funeral Home, 38 Bridge St. W., PO Box 699, Bancroft, Ontario, K0L1C0 on Wednesday, October 28th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Lois requested donations to Hospice North Hastings, PO Box 875, Bancroft, Ontario, K0L1C0.



