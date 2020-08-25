Passed away peacefully after a short illness, at her home in Little Britain, Ontario on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Lois was the beloved wife of the late Lloyd (2017). Loving mother of Jackie Evans, Shirley Thomas and the late Edward (1962). Cherished Grandma of Jeffrey Evans (Caroline) and Bradley Evans (Ashley); adored G.G. of Mya, Jayla and Beau. Lois is survived by her sister Gwen, and is predeceased by her siblings Verden, Bill, Ray and Gloria. Visitation will take place at the Low & Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Box 698, Port Perry L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331) on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. In keeping with COVID-19 Regulations from the Bereavement Authority of Ontario all attendees are asked to wear a mask or face covering, maintain social distancing and the capacity within the building will be limited throughout the visitation time. A private family interment will take place later at Bethel Cemetery, Greenbank. If desired a memorial donation to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made ay www.lowandlow.ca