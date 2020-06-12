With heart filled sadness, we announce that Lois Patricia Mahoney passed away peacefully at Ajax/Pickering Hospital with her beloved son by her side, at the age of 78. Lois was the daughter of the late Patricia and Norbert Mahoney. Lois was the proud mom to Shawn and a proud Grandma to Hailey and Mitchell. She will be missed by her daughter in law Julie. Lois was a cherished sister to Alice, Mike, Charlie, Bernie, Donna, Alex and Linda. Lois had many friends and relatives that will miss her dearly. Her cousin Tova held a very special place in her heart. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a memorial service in the coming months. A special thank you to the congregation at Whitby Baptist Church for always looking out for Lois and helping her the last few months. She was incredibly proud to be a member, and enjoyed getting to know her community. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Refuge Outreach Youth Centre in Oshawa. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 12, 2020.