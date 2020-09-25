1/1
Loretta Mary GOURLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side, at Hillsdale Estates on September 22, 2020 at the age of 82. Loving wife of Walter for over 61 years. Adored mom of Teresa (Kevin Paterson) and Leanne (Andrew Oliver). Cherished gramma of Andrew. Beloved sister, sister in law and aunt of many. Predeceased by her parents Anna and Joseph Leahy. Loretta will also be missed by the many who were blessed to have known her. Loretta will be fondly remembered for her courage, humility and kind and gentle ways. She had a very strong faith that gave her strength throughout many challenging events in her life. The family wish to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Hillsdale Estates, Willow Way, for the care, compassion and professionalism shown to Loretta and her family. Due to COVID-19, private graveside service will be held at THORNTON CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 1200 Thornton Road North, Oshawa, (South of Taunton Road and off of Dryden Blvd, 905-579-6787). A celebration of Loretta's life will be held at a later date. Donations will be gratefully accepted for St. Vincent's Kitchen. Expressions of condolence may be left at www.etouch.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved