Passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side, at Hillsdale Estates on September 22, 2020 at the age of 82. Loving wife of Walter for over 61 years. Adored mom of Teresa (Kevin Paterson) and Leanne (Andrew Oliver). Cherished gramma of Andrew. Beloved sister, sister in law and aunt of many. Predeceased by her parents Anna and Joseph Leahy. Loretta will also be missed by the many who were blessed to have known her. Loretta will be fondly remembered for her courage, humility and kind and gentle ways. She had a very strong faith that gave her strength throughout many challenging events in her life. The family wish to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Hillsdale Estates, Willow Way, for the care, compassion and professionalism shown to Loretta and her family. Due to COVID-19, private graveside service will be held at THORNTON CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 1200 Thornton Road North, Oshawa, (South of Taunton Road and off of Dryden Blvd, 905-579-6787). A celebration of Loretta's life will be held at a later date. Donations will be gratefully accepted for St. Vincent's Kitchen. Expressions of condolence may be left at www.etouch.ca